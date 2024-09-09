Thai cargo carrier K-Mile Asia has stepped up to widebody operations, introducing a Boeing 767-300ER converted freighter.

The airline – a joint venture of ASL Aviation Holdings – claims the aircraft (HS-KSA) makes it the first operator of the type in the country.

K-Mile Asia has been using a fleet of five Boeing 737-400 and -800 cargo aircraft.

It says the 767, carrying the airline’s colour scheme, arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport on 6 September.

K-Mile says the aircraft will enter service on its network in October, operating services to China, India and destinations in Southeast Asia.

It says the 767 will “complement” its 737 fleet and “offer cost-efficient new opportunities” to customers in the region.

“This milestone is a positive statement in the future of K-Mile as we continue to strengthen and grow,” says K-Mile managing director Pansith Sasunee.

“Our new aircraft enhances our capabilities and reflects our commitment to our customers by providing quality and reliable services across our cargo network.”

Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines, the aircraft was originally delivered as a passenger jet to Hawaiian Airlines in 2002, and also operated for Air Canada Rouge.