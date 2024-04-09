Scottish carrier Loganair is irritated that the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency is exacerbating problems with the post-pandemic supply chain.

The airline states that constraints on parts availability have resulted in lead times for routine spares increasing from a “matter of hours to several days”, with a knock-on effect on the time needed to return aircraft to service.

Loganair says industry forecasts predict a lessening of the issue over the course of this year.

But the airline points out that it faces “unwelcome delays” in spares import, as well as recertification of parts, owing to the UK’s non-membership of EASA.

“All of this has a direct impact on service delivery for our customers, which we have only been able to partly mitigate through increased aircraft standby coverage and efforts – backed by significant capital expenditure – to increase our in-house holding of aircraft spares,” it says in its latest full-year financial disclosure.

The airline says its on-time performance has improved since its last financial year, spanning 2022-23, but the supply-chain issues are keeping it “below our targeted levels”.

Loganair turned in a pre-tax profit of £10.96 million ($13.9 million) for the 12 months to 31 March 2023, more than double the previous year, on revenues of £247.3 million.

The carrier states that this has enabled the “start of a repair” to its balance sheet, after two difficult years of trading.

But chief executive Luke Farajallah cautions that the newly-concluded fiscal year, 2023-24, has involved “operational challenge and inflationary pressures” as well as fleet transformation.

“We are absolutely committed to building resilience and enhancing our performance for our customers, meaning our future results will reflect the significant investment being made,” he says.

Loganair is replacing its Saab 340 turboprops with ATRs, and has agreed to sell the five Saabs it owns to Florida-based Jetstream Aviation Capital.

It has also harmonised its jet fleet around the Embraer ERJ-145, having shed its final pair of ERJ-135s, and worked to upgrade the type’s interiors and avionics.