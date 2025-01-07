Indian Ocean carrier Maldivian is embarking on widebody operations after introducing an Airbus A330-200 to its fleet

The carrier states that the twinjet represents a “significant expansion” for the airline, 25 years after it emerged with a small fleet of two aircraft.

Maldivian’s A330 – fitted with 264 seats – is configured with three classes, including 18 in the business cabin and 36 in premium-economy. It was formerly operated by carriers including KLM.

Powered by GE Aerospace CF6 engines, the aircraft (8Q-IAB) was flown from Colombo to the Maldives capital, Male, on 6 January.

The carrier says the jet will allow it to open services to China, with flights to Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu.

“We are now poised to expand our international flight capacity, open new routes, and connect the Maldives to long-haul destinations,” says Ibrahim Iyas, managing director of Island Aviation Services, the company which runs the airline.

Island Aviation Services had disclosed about a year ago that it was looking to source an A330-200 or even a Boeing 787-8 to step up to long-haul flights.

“This transformative step will not only strengthen our position as a global airline but also play a pivotal role in boosting the Maldives’ tourism sector by making our islands more accessible to travellers from around the world,” says Iyas.

Maldivian says it also intends to broaden its network to destinations in Europe and South Africa.

Its fleet primarily comprises turboprops including De Havilland Dash 8s and Twin Otters, as well as ATRs, although it also has an Airbus A320.