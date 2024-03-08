Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for finalisation of a schedule to privatise flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines.

Sharif, who has newly been re-elected to the office, has chaired a meeting over progress with the plan.

He has requested a final schedule in the implementation of the privatisation effort, urging the country’s privatisation to present it with a few days.

“No laziness and carelessness will be tolerated in this process,” the prime minister’s office states.

Sharif has also directed that transparency “should be ensured” at all stages.

Pakistan’s government declared last year that it planned to privatise the struggling carrier, as part of measures to bring greater stability to the national economy.

It selected a financial advisor in November last year – a consortium including Ernst & Young – to undertake legal, technical and due diligence work for the divestment.