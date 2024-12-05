Lufthansa Group carrier Swiss is bringing five more Airbus A350-900s into its fleet, doubling its commitment to the long-haul twinjet.

Swiss says it will introduce the additional aircraft from 2027.

It initially disclosed plans to take five -900s in late 2022. These aircraft will start arriving in summer next year.

The twinjets will replace older Airbus A340-300s.

“Our new A350s will make our fleet even more modern,” says chief executive Jens Fehlinger.

Swiss’s A350s are being taken from a broader order by Lufthansa Group.

The aircraft will be configured with a cabin interior branded ‘Swiss Senses’.

“This is a major investment, and a vital one to ensure that we continue to meet our customers’ high expectations,” adds Fehlinger.

“We’re bringing our long-haul aircraft fleet up to a totally new level of modernity, sustainability and in-flight comfort for our guests.”

All 10 A350s destined for the Swiss fleet will be operational by 2031.