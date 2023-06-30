Thai Airways International is to add four Airbus A320s – formerly operating with regional unit Thai Smile Airways – to its fleet, which it will operate on international routes.

The four aircraft will feature an all-economy layout and will be initially be deployed on flights from Bangkok to Delhi and Mumbai, the carrier adds.

The announcement comes as Thai Smile’s consolidation gathers pace. The airline in May announced plans to fold the regional unit into mainline operations, to boost operating efficiencies.

In an interview with FlightGlobal in June, airline chief Chai Eamsiri says the airline intends to take all of Thai Smile’s 20 Airbus A320s, which will be deployed on domestic and short-haul regional routes.

While Thai did not state which of the four A320s it will take, Cirium fleets data shows that at least one A320 (HS-TXQ, MSN6297) has been transferred to Thai’s fleet in June. The nine-year-old aircraft is powered by two IAE V2527 engines and seats 168 passengers.

Thai also owns another four A320s (MSNs 6374, 6417, 6775, 6795) that still operate with Thai Smile.

“The addition of A320s will enhance the airline fleet efficiency and improve aircraft utilisation as well as strengthen Thai’s route network to support the rising travel demands,” the Star Alliance carrier states.