Boeing has secured a $2.4 billion US government contract to build 15 KC-46A tankers, adding to the number of contracted orders for the 767 derivative.

The Lot 11 contract award brings the total number of KC-46As contracted globally to 168, says Boeing.

“We appreciate our continued partnership with the U.S. Air Force,” says Lynn Fox, programme manager for the KC-46.

“This is another big milestone for our team, and we look forward to delivering the world’s most advanced multi-mission aerial refuelers for years to come.”

FlightGlobal’s 2024 World Air Forces Directory shows that the US Air Force has 72 active KC-46As.

Israel and Japan are the only international buyers for the type. Israel has commitments that could lead to it operating eight KC-46As.

Japan operates two and has orders for four more. In addition, the US government has cleared Japan to buy up to nine additional units.

In July, Boeing secured a $16.8 million contract to update the type’s capabilities for the USAF.

The deal will deliver “software and data enhancements that will further advance the mission readiness and performance envelope” of the 767-based type, said Boeing.

Part of the work will upgrade the aircraft’s onboard performance tool software to enable “expedited mission launch, with specific improvements for efficient cargo loading and take-off and landing data management for flight planning”.