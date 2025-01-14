Porter Aircraft Leasing, a subsidiary of Canada’s Porter Aviation Holdings, has agreed to the sale-leaseback of four Pratt & Whitney engines with international lessor Avolon.

Deliveries of the quartet of PW1900G geared turbofan (GTF) engines are expected to begin this year and continue in 2026, amid Porter Airlines’ rapid Embraer E195-E2 fleet expansion, the company said on 13 January.

The deal builds off Porter and Avolon’s existing relationship, which has previously involved sale-leasebacks of E195-E2 aircraft.

The parties do not disclose the agreement’s financial terms.

Porter has taken deliveries of 43 E195-E2s to date, making it one of the largest global operators of the narrowbody type. It holds unfilled orders for 32 of the latest-generation E Jets and options for a further 25 units.

The Toronto-based carrier has been undergoing an ambitious network expansion thanks to its new E195-E2s, now operating transcontinental flights to Western Canada and the USA.

”GTF engines help make this aircraft the quietest, most efficient, most sustainable single-aisle jet available today,” says Julian Low, Porter’s vice-president of corporate development. “We value Avolon’s expertise and partnering with them demonstrates the continued confidence in Porter’s growth plan and our ability to expand our network across North America.”

The deal also provides Porter some insurance amid a tight engine market.

While next-generation commercial jet engines produced by P&W and CFM International have largely delivered promised efficiency gains, they have also suffered from broad reliability issues.

GTF-family engines have been particularly troublesome as Connecticut-based P&W has been grappling with a highly disruptive recall of its PW1000G engines, which are one engine option offered on Airbus A320neo-family aircraft. Hundreds of those jets are grounded worldwide for months-long inspections and repairs.

Embraer, meanwhile, has previously stated that its E2 output has been hindered by shortages of PW1900G engines.

Earlier this month, Porter disclosed that it had reached a sale-leaseback deal for two E195-E2s with Goal Aircraft Leasing.