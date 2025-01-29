Start-up carrier BermudAir is charting an early growth plan with delivery of the airline’s third and fourth Embraer E190 regional jets expected in March.

Both of the jets will be sourced from a lessor, though a spokesperson for the airline on 29 January declined to provide further details.

BermudAir’s two in-operation E175s are owned by Florida-based lessor Azorra, according to data from aviation analytics company Cirium.

The 96-seat E190s will boost BermudAir’s on-demand charter operations as well as its scheduled passenger service to the East Coast of Canada and the USA.

“The Embraer 190 offers greater capacity for both travellers and cargo, featuring approximately 1,000 kg more cargo space and an additional range of 1,000 kilometres compared to the Embraer 175s in BermudAir’s current fleet,” BermudAir says.

One of the two incoming E-Jets will serve as a “dedicated spare and on-demand charter aircraft”, while the other will “enable BermudAir to increase frequencies to existing markets and to expand into additional markets”, the company says.

Notably, the regional carrier plans to launch in April flights to Hartford, Connecticut, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Charleston, South Carolina.

“We are thrilled to take this next step in our journey,” says chief executive Adam Scott. ”Adding these two Embraer 190 aircraft will allow us to grow thoughtfully while ensuring we maintain the high standards of reliability and service our customers have come to expect.”

BermudAir says it will be releasing further details on its future growth plans within the next several weeks.

The Bermuda-based start-up launched passenger service in September 2023, beginning with flights to Westchester, New York, Boston and Fort Lauderdale. It has since expanded to several more cities in Canada and the USA.