Charter carrier Global Crossing Airlines has taken delivery of its 18th Airbus aircraft, an 150-seat A320 it is leasing from Dubai-based DAE Capital.

The Miami-based cargo and passenger carrier, which operates as GlobalX, disclosed delivery of the aircraft – registered as N642VA – via a 24 September social media post.

The jet rolled off Airbus’ production line in Toulouse in 2007 and was originally operated by Virgin America, according to Cirium fleets data.

GlobalX now operates 11 passenger-carrying A320s and seven A321s converted for cargo, all of which are leased. In April, the carrier received approval from US aviation authorities to grow its fleet to up to 20 A320-family aircraft.

On September 24, the carrier disclosed plans to launch in October thrice-weekly round-trip cargo flights from Chicago to San Juan, Puerto Rico with A321 Freighters.

The Chicago-to-San Juan route will be available for charter through a partnership with Airblox, a platform for air freight capacity and financing.

”The A321F delivers 14% more containerized capacity than the [Boeing] 757-200, along with a 19% reduction in fuel consumption,” says Ryan Goepel, president and chief financial officer of GlobalX. ”This combination allows us to offer industry-leading pricing and operational efficiency.”

GlobalX launched in 2021 and has since pursued aggressive growth. The start-up carrier generated revenue of $57.5 million during the second quarter, an increase of 83% compared with the same period of 2023.