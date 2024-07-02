Turkish Airlines has ordered four more Boeing 777 freighters, taking to a dozen its firm commitments for the type.

The Star Alliance carrier already operates eight 777Fs. It has not disclosed delivery dates for the additional freighters.

Turkish Airlines chief cargo officer Ali Turk says: ”This new investment in expanding our cargo fleet underscores our commitment to meeting the growing global demand for air freight services.

“The addition of these Boeing 777 freighters will not only enhance our operational capabilities, but also serve as another step in our strategic vision to reach the top of air cargo sector worldwide.”

Turkish Airlines has rapidly developed its cargo operation since the pandemic, and while dropping from the highs of 2021 and 2022, cargo revenues still stood well above 2019 levels at more than $2.5 billion last year. Under its 10-year strategic development plan Turkish Airlines aims to further increase cargo revenues annually by between 15-20% to reach $5 billion by 2028 and to $9.6 billion by 2033.

The Istanbul-based carrier also operates a pair of Boeing 747-400Fs, 10 Airbus A330Fs and three A310Fs. It late last year ordered five A350 freighters as part of a major order for 220 more Airbus jets. The carrier separately remains in talks with Boeing over a potential major aircraft order, as part of its plans to double its overall fleet over the next decade.