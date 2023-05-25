Italian business aviation operator Air Corporate has placed a firm 43-rotorcraft order with Airbus Helicopters.

Disclosed at the EBACE event in Geneva, the deal comprises 40 single-engined helicopters – either the H125 or H130 - plus three ACH160s from Airbus Corporate Helicopters.

The medium-twins will be outfitted with the manufacturer’s Line interior with the optional Lounge package. They add to a pair of ACH160s already ordered by the operator.

Intended to perform a variety of business and private transport services, the helicopters will be delivered over the coming years.

Airbus says the commitment is the largest commercial helicopter order it has received in Italy – traditionally the domain of European rival Leonardo.

Verona-based Air Corporate has in the past two years alone, taken delivery of 17 Airbus helicopters, including the first of two twin-engined H135s.