US discounter Allegiant Air will close its crew base at Austin-Bergstrom International airport early next year due to the planned closure of the Central Texas hub’s South Terminal.

Allegiant told FlightGlobal on 24 June that it will continue operating in Austin but stop basing crews and aircraft there on 7 January.

“Because of the South Terminal’s closure, Allegiant will eventually relocate to the main terminal,” the carrier says. ”Unfortunately, the gate space we have been offered will not allow us to sustain our base at [Austin].”

”However, we will continue to serve Austin with all flights operating as turns from other bases,” adds Allegiant.

The ultra-low-cost carrier currently operates flights to more than 20 destinations throughout the USA, including its home base in Las Vegas and a host of secondary cities such as Bozeman, Eugene, Louisville and Provo.

Austin’s South Terminal is not connected with the airport’s main terminal, and is slated for closure in early 2026 to accommodate “new airfield infrastructure”, according to Austin-Bergstrom International.

Allegiant has served Austin since 2013 and opened its crew base there in November 2021. The airline invested $75 million into the base as it explored ways to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that it would create 89 “high-wage” jobs and position three of its Airbus A320s in Austin.

The carrier maintains more than 20 crew bases to support its leisure-focused network of small and mid-sized cities in the USA.