Tracking the commercial aircraft firm order, commitment and option announcements made during the 2023 Paris air show

The second day of the Paris air show ended with another massive Indian airline order commitment, as Air India firmed its previously disclosed intent to place orders and take options for more than 500 aircraft.

Air India had in February outlined its plan to order 190 Boeing 737 Max jets and 30 widebodies – a mix of 787s and 777Xs – as well as options on 50 more Max jets and 20 further Dreamliners. It is also taking 140 A320neos, 70 A321neos and 40 A350s from Airbus. Those commitments were formalised at Le Bourget today.

Indian low-cost carrier Indigo had on 19 June finalised an order for 500 A320neo jets.

The Air India order confirmation capped another busy day of activity at the show, albeit no other deals were of the same scale.

Boeing secured the next biggest order of the day, as aircraft lessor Avolon signed for 40 Boeing 737 Max 8s. The airframer also disclosed Air Algerie has firmed its plans to order eight Max 9s – which like the Avolon commitment was previously attributed to an undisclosed customer on Boeing’s Order & Deliveries website – while China Airlines exercised options for eight more 787-9s.

Airbus’ other business today comprised a follow-on deal for nine more A220-300s from Qantas, while Philippine Airlines firmed its commitment for nine A350-1000s. The day ended with Airbus saying Volaris has disclosed an order for 25 A321neos from a purchase agreement signed last October.

Regional manufacturers ATR and Embraer disclosed their first orders of the show.

Lessor Azorra was disclosed as the customer behind a previously unidentified commitment for 15 Embraer E195-E2s, while Spanish regional carrier Binter Canarias is taking six more of the jets. American Airlines also ordered seven E175s for its regional unit Envoy Air.

Taiwanese operator Mandarin Airlines firmed an order for six ATR 72-600s.

It means the second day of the show closed on 1,216 order commitments – all but 70 of which cover firm aircraft.