Air Tahiti Nui has appointed Philippe Marie, the airline’s former secretary-general, as its new chief executive.

The French Polynesian airline said on 17 October that Marie is “poised to steer the airline toward new opportunities and advancements”.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr Marie back to the Air Tahiti Nui team,” says Caroline Borawski, the carrier’s vice-president of the Americas. “His deep-rooted knowledge of the islands of Tahiti and his airline industry expertise are invaluable to us as we look to solidify our stronghold as a leading carrier in the competitive Pacific region.”

Marie served as the airline’s secretary-general from 2004 to 2007 and returns to the carrier from Marara Paiement, a Tahitian financial institution. The airline says he also spent fourteen years as deputy general manager of Banque de Tahiti, and three years as technical advisor on financial and economic matters for the government of French Polynesia. There, he helped develop policies, laws and financial frameworks.

“Marie’s extensive knowledge of the destination is set to both enhance the airline’s operational integrity and compliance, and build upon the strong foundation that Air Tahiti Nui has established with its partners,” the company adds.

The carrier, based in Papeete, serves 10 countries in cooperation with codeshare partners that include Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Air Calin, Air New Zealand, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Qantas and LATAM Airlines Group.