ASL Aviation Holdings has joined the airline advisory board of Fokker Next Gen, a Dutch firm seeking to develop a 120-150-seat narrowbody airliner powered by hydrogen-combustion engines for service entry in 2035.

Dublin-headquartered ASL owns, or has interests in, a total of eight passenger and cargo airlines in Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe.

Joining the airline advisory group – which already includes Latvian carrier Air Baltic and Japan’s Toki Aviation Capital – will allow ASL to help shape the development of Fokker Next Gen’s aircraft.

“Being a member of this group further strengthens ASL’s commitment to supporting companies that are at the forefront in the introduction of new emissions reduction technologies,” says director Hugh Flynn.

“At ASL, we are focused on how new technologies will change and improve aviation, and how we can be at the forefront of that change.”

Juriaan Kellermann, chief executive of Fokker Next Gen, says ASL will provide “invaluable” insights from the cargo industry.

“Together, we can shape a future where aviation is carbon emission-free and economically viable for both passengers and cargo.”

ASL already has a partnership in place with ZeroAvia – placing an order in July for 20 hydrogen-electric powertrains for retrofit onto its ATR fleet – and had previously worked with now-defunct Universal Hydrogen.