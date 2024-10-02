Florida-based UrbanLink Air Mobility has signed a tentative agreement for up to 20 Eviation Alice all-electric commuter aircraft.

Comprising a letter of intent for 10 aircraft, plus 10 options, the deal is deposit-backed, says Eviation.

No details of the transaction value or potential delivery timeline have been disclosed, however.

Eviation has been developing the Alice for several years, with the only flight to date a brief sortie in 2022 lasting 8min. Since then, the battery-powered aircraft has undergone a redesign, with certification currently targeted for around 2028.

“Eviation remains committed to moving forward with Alice’s entry into service as soon as feasible, working with the [US] Federal Aviation Administration toward certification. As such, we are currently making progress on our supplier selection and aircraft development process,” it says.

Start-up UrbanLink emerged in May 2024 and has a stated ambition of “enabling zero-emission, end-to-end travel” within a 500-mile (434nm/804km) range by 2028, increasing this to 1,000 miles by 2030.

Led by industry veteran and Global Crossing Airlines founder Ed Wegel, the would-be Part 135 operator has already placed a firm order for 20 Lilium Jets, plus 20 options, alongside commitments for all-electric sea vessels from Regent Craft and Artemis Technologies.

“Our order for Eviation Alice aircraft completes the third leg of our all-electric operating plan, giving us the ability to offer nine-seat, zero-emission flights across our network,” says Wegel.