Textron Aviation has secured an agreeement to deliver a pair of Cessna SkyCourier turboprops to Air Marshall Islands.

Two passenger-configured SkyCouriers will be deployed out of Maduro, the South Pacific country’s capital, by government-backed Air Marshall Islands to support intra-island travel, Textron Aviation said on 21 November.

The aircract manufacturer does not specify when it expects to deliver the SkyCouriers to Air Marshall Islands, which currently operates two De Havilland Canada Dash 8s and two Dornier 228 turboprops, according to Cirium fleets data.

“This exciting development is a major milestone in our efforts to modernise our aircraft, allowing us to provide more reliable and efficient flights across the Marshall Islands,” says Albon Jelke, Air Marshall Islands’ chief executive. “Our new SkyCouriers are perfectly designed to reach the remote atolls and islands, ensuring that essential air services are accessible to both our local communities and visitors.”

The passenger variant of the twin-engined, high-wing turboprop – which seats 19 passengers – has a maximum range of 920nm (1,704km) and can cruise at 210kt (389km/h). The aircraft is powered by a pair of Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A engines.

Textron Aviation received Federal Aviation Administration certification of the SkyCourier combi earlier this year, with Fairbanks, Alaska-based operator Everts Air taking delivery of the first of the type configured to carry both passengers and cargo.

Wichita-headquartered Textron Aviation delivered three SkyCourier turboprops in the third quarter, two fewer than in the same period of 2023, amid a since-resolved machinists’ strike that hindered its aircraft production lines.

About 30 of the type are in service globally, Cirium data show.