Croatia Airlines has taken delivery of its first Airbus A220-300, one of six being acquired from US lessor Air Lease.

The twinjet, powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines, is part of a fleet modernisation which will involved the carrier’s taking up to 15 A220s.

Croatia Airlines chief executive Jasmin Bajic says the delivery marks “the start of a new era”, adding that the parties have collectively “created a recognisable aircraft”.

Air Lease says the aircraft will provide “significant financial and environmental benefits” to the operator.

Croatia Airlines has recently sealed a partnership agreement for maintenance and support of the A220 fleet with Air France-KLM Group’s engineering division AFI KLM E&M.

“The expertise and wide support network of AFI KLM E&M is invaluable as we introduce the A220 aircraft into our fleet,” says Croatia Airlines director of technical affairs Tomislav Impric.

“This co-operation allows us to maintain the highest standards of safety and efficiency, providing a superior travel experience to our passengers.”

Croatia Airlines is scheduled to fly the jet to Europe from Airbus Canada’s Montreal Mirabel facility on 29 July.