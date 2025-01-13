Fiji Airways has expanded its regional fleet with a pair of ATR 72-600s, which it will use to extend connectivity in the South Pacific.

It received one of the turboprops on 29 December and a second on 5 January.

The airline says the fleet development will support its bid to enhance domestic capacity and, in particular, reinforce its services in northern Fiji.

Chief executive Andre Viljoen says the ATRs represent a “significant investment” in the airline’s connectivity.

Both aircraft are configured with 68 seats.

They will be used on services from Nadi to Tongatapu, Vava’u, Funafuti, Suva, Labasa and Port Vila.

Fiji Airways is undertaking a transition to become a full member of the Oneworld airline alliance, having previously been a member of the group’s Connect initiative.

“Over time, additional ATR aircraft will be introduced to further enhance capacity and enable more frequent and efficient services on key domestic routes,” the airline adds.

“This move aligns with Fiji Airways’ broader strategy to enhance our Nadi hub through connectivity and improve travel options for passengers, particularly those connecting between domestic and international services.”