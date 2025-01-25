Long-haul budget carrier Norse Atlantic Airways is opening a new connection to Los Angeles, from the Greek capital Athens.

Norse Atlantic says it will commence the transatlantic service on 3 June.

It will operate four-times weekly using Boeing 787s, the only aircraft type used by the carrier.

Norse Atlantic already serves Los Angeles from other European cities: London, Paris and Rome.

“The new route will mark the airline’s commitment to offering new destinations for the US market,” it states.

Chief executive Bjorn Tore Larsen says the carrier “expects the uptake to be positive” and open “more transatlantic options for our customers”.