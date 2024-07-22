Vietjet firms order for 20 A330neos in $7.4 billion deal

Vietjet has signed the purchase contract for 20 Airbus A330neos, firming up commitments announced earlier this year.

The order, announced by the airline at the Farnborough air show on 22 July, is valued at $7.4 billion at list prices and is the low-cost operator’s first widebody order.

Vietjet first entered into a provisional deal with Airbus for the purchase of the 20 A330neos at the Singapore air show in February. At the time, the airframer said it expects the first example will be delivered to Vietjet in 2026

The new aircraft will replace the low-cost operator’s fleet of A330-300s and will “and support the airline’s strategic plan to expand its intercontinental flight network”.

Vietjet chair Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao adds: “The new A330neo aircraft strategically enhance Vietjet’s fleet development, boosting the airline’s operational capacity to support its global expansion.”

Vietjet will be the latest low-cost operator in Asia to take the A330neo, after Cebu Pacific in the Philippines, and Lion Air in Indonesia.

The commitments add to Vietjet’s growing orderbook, which includes over 100 Airbus A320neo-family jets and commitments for 200 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.