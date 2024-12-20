Sweden’s Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has awarded Saab a SKr466 million ($42 million) contract to support further development of the nation’s Gripen C/D fighter fleet.

“This extension includes several important updates and studies of upcoming air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles,” the Swedish airframer says, without elaborating.

“The extension of the Gripen C/D contract marks an important step forward for our [national] defence,” says Lars Tossman, head of Saab’s Aeronautics business area. “The integration of new advanced missile systems demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions.”

Stockholm’s in-service Gripens are armed with weapons including the MBDA Meteor beyond-visual-range missile, Raytheon AIM-120 AMRAAM and short-range Diehl IRIS-T, plus the Boeing-produced GBU-39 small diameter bomb.

The type also can carry Saab’s RBS 15 anti-ship missile, while the Swedish air force has a long-held requirement to also field a standoff-range cruise missile; potentially the Taurus Systems-produced KEPD 350.

“This contract extension will serve to ensure that Gripen C/D remains a cornerstone of Sweden’s military capabilities for many years to come,” Saab says.

Separately, the FMV has acquired a trio of secondhand Bombardier Learjet 60s for use in the target-towing and electronic warfare training role in support of Sweden’s military.

To replace two 1970s-era Learjet 35s currently employed in the same role, the newly acquired business jets will be operated from the Swedish military’s Malmen air base near Linkoping.

Noting that the acquisition was completed within less than 10 months, the FMV says: “the selected aircraft were found in the USA and, after extensive inspection, have been delivered to Sweden”.

“Major modifications and rebuilds will have to be done to be able to fully use the new aircraft,” the agency adds.