US carrier Alaska Airlines recently retired from revenue service its final 10 Airbus A321 aircraft, clearing the way for its long-planned all-Boeing fleet.

The Washington-based airline said on 2 October that its final revenue flight using an A321 was completed on 30 September. Flight 1126 departed Seattle at 18:30 and arrived in Los Angeles at 21:18.

“We’re close to finding a new home for the A321s and expect to announce where they’re headed in the next few weeks once contracts are finalised,” says an airline spokesperson.

The Oneworld carrier in March 2022 outlined its plan to retire its A320, A321neos and De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s by the end of 2023, as it focused its regional fleet on Embraer 175 jets and its narrowbody operation on a mix of Boeing 737NGs and Max jets.

In January, Alaska’s regional subsidiary Horizon Air operated the last of its Dash 8s.

Cirium fleets data show that Alaska has 163 737NGs and 56 737 Max aircraft in service. Horizon is currently operating 41 E175s.

Additionally, Alaska said on 2 October that it will soon receive two 737-800s coverted for cargo – the first by year’s end and the second in early 2024 – to support its freight-hauling operations in the state of Alaska.

The additions will give Alaska Air Cargo a total of five freighters – three 737-700s and two 737-800s. Alaska adds that the two additional aircraft would fly to the Bristol Bay fishing community of King Salmon.

”Those freighters will also be certified to fly long hauls over open water, including non-stop from remote communities like King Salmon to Seattle,” Alaska says.