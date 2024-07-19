Irish regional aircraft lessor ACIA Aero Leasing is to begin the first ATR 72-600 Large Cargo Door conversion, with US maintenance firm Empire Aerospace set to begin work on the first aircraft next month.

The lessor as allocating one of five ATR 72-600 passenger aircraft acquired earlier this year to the first conversion. Work on the project will begin at Empire’s Idaho facility in August and the conversion and final certification is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

ATR added the large cargo door as one of two new cargo conversion options to its catalogue of external upgrades in 2022, for which ACIA subsidiary IPR Conversions holds the supplemental type certificate. The addition of a large cargo door to the forward fuselage is designed to enable the loading of LD3 containers or other larger items.

”This project was originally planned in 2022, but due to sustained demand for the passenger variant of the aircraft, it was postponed until now,” says ACIA.

ACIA Aeo Leasing chief executive Mick Mooney says: “We are continuing to see very strong demand for the overall ATR 72 platform, as it is the most fuel-efficient regional aircraft in its class.

“As the 72-500 variant becomes scarcer, it was only going to be a matter of time before the first ATR 72-600 underwent freighter conversion. It is strategic for ACIA and IPR as a group to be the first movers.

“We see strong opportunities for growth in the cargo sector and we are already in active discussions with several prospects, existing customers and operators exploring new market opportunities, particularly in Asia Pacific.”

ACIA says it has delivered eight ATR 72 freighters to customers over the last 18 months. Its latest delivery was a second Bulk Freighter Conversion to Thailand’s Pattaya Airways, ahead of the airline’s commercial launch.