UK-based Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS) is in the process of laying off its maintenance staff following a change in business strategy that will see it instead focus on technology development.

Confirming the redundancies, CAeS says it has “taken all the steps we can to secure the team alternative appointments elsewhere”.

It says the decision was taken as it “allows us to concentrate on technology development”.

In its most recent accounts, for the 12 months to 30 September 2023 but published last year, CAeS said it had “made improvements to the company’s strategy”, adding: “The new main focus is the development of hydrogen propulsion and in particular zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell technology.”

Across the period, CAeS had an average of 97 employees, 70 of which were in technical roles, the accounts state.

The move will also see the company relinquish its Civil Aviation Authority Part 145 maintenance approval.

CAeS has been developing a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain retrofit for the Britten-Norman BN-2 Islander under the UK government-backed Project Fresson initiative.

While some work on the Fresson modification requires a Part 145 licence, CAeS says it will appoint an MRO partner to “continue the 145 activities on the Islander on our behalf”.

In addition, in late November, the company mortgaged its Islander test aircraft (G-HYUK) and its two stock Lycoming engines to finance firm Close Brothers.