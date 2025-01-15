Vertical Aerospace has reappointed Domhnal Slattery as chairman, with the aircraft leasing industry veteran having previously held the post from January 2022 to August 2023.

During his time as chief executive of Avolon, Slattery championed Vertical’s developmental VX4 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the lessor in June 2021 placing a $2 billion, 500-unit order.

Those aircraft, plus 50 additional options – around one-third of the firm’s total orderbook – have been placed with a swath of global airlines and operators, including AirAsia, Japan Airlines and Gol. In addition, Avolon in 2021 made an equity investment in Vertical.

“Vertical is leading one of the most transformative shifts in aviation history, driving the transition to zero-emissions flight,” says Slattery, who left Avolon in 2022.

“I am excited to re-join the business at such a pivotal time. We have the team, technology and vision to pioneer electric aviation and deliver on our ambition to be the world’s leading eVTOL company by the end of the decade.”

Stephen Welch, Vertical’s outgoing chairman, will continue to serve on the company’s board as a non-executive director.