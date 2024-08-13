Guangzhou-based MRO firm GAMECO has commenced its first 12-year check on an Airbus A380 of Emirates.

The aircraft (A6-EDV) arrived in Guangzhou in 14 July, marking GAMECO’s first outsourced check of the A380.

Emirates is an existing GAMECO customer, with the company already providing heavy maintenance support for the Middle Eastern carrier’s A380 fleet since January.

According to Cirium fleets data, Emirates has a fleet of 119 A380s, of which just over 100 are in service. The airline is one of the few carriers to remain committed to the superjumbo, even as others retired their fleets amid the pandemic.

The A380 in Guangzhou was delivered to the airline in July 2012 and is powered by four Engine Alliance GP7000 turbofans.