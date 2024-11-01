HAECO and Comac have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand airframe, engine and component MRO services.

The Hong Kong-headquartered MRO provider has confirmed its intentions to further develop capabilities for ARJ21 landing gear MRO, as well as engine MRO for the GE Aerospace CF34-10A engines that power the ARJ21.

The new capabilities, to be developed by 2025, add to HAECO’s current base maintenance services for the ARJ21 and the C919 narrowbody.

“In addition, HAECO has established expertise in the C919 evacuation slide through its components division. The MOU will enable the two parties to jointly deliver more comprehensive support towards Comac’s domestic and international customers,” HAECO says.

In November 2022, HAECO’s engine services unit signed an agreement with GE Aerospace to provide MRO services for the CF34-10A turbofans by this year.

HAECO and Comac jointly state: “This partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing aircraft maintenance capabilities in the region, ensuring that both organisations can effectively support the evolving landscape of the aviation industry.”