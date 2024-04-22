Embraer has quietly upped the maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of the E195-E2 by 500kg (1,100lb) as part of a planned series of performance improvements for the E2 family.

Originally approved by Brazilian regulator ANAC in January, the higher MTOW was subsequently validated by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on 2 April.

EASA type certification documentation shows the E195-E2’s maximum take-off weight is now 62,500kg, with the maximum ramp weight also rising by 500kg to 62,700kg.

Embraer has not detailed the effect on payload or range from the improvements but says it will later this year announce more detail on several performance enhancements for the E2 family – which also includes the smaller E190-E2.

Speaking at November’s Dubai air show, Embraer Commercial Aviation chief executive Arjan Meijer said the airframer was also working to validate operator feedback that the fuel efficiency of both variants is better than advertised.

At service entry, the airframer said the E190-E2 was 17.3% better on fuel burn than its predecessor, while the E195-E2 boasted a 25.4% improvement. However, real-world experience suggests those figures are closer to 20% and 28%, respectively.

The aircraft are powered by the Pratt & Whitney PW1900G geared-fan engine.

In addition, the EASA documentation shows that both the E190-E2 and E195-E2 have been approved for operation in low-density configurations with up to 100 seats and only two cabin crew. EASA previously listed maximum capacity figures of 114 and 146 seats, respectively, with three cabin crew.

Embraer says obtaining clearance for the adjustments “involved additional analyses to ensure compliance with safety regulations and operational efficiency while meeting customer needs.”

Other enhancements to have gained approval recently include ETOPS-120 capability for both E2 variants and steep-approach clearance for the E195-E2 into London City airport.