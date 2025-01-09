Delta Air Lines is to collaborate with Airbus to develop new aerospace technologies, including working with the airframer’s UpNext innovation unit and through a programme to evaluate efficiencies gained when large jets fly in formation.

The Atlanta-based airline on 7 January revealed details about the technology collaboration with Airbus, saying the partnership will particularly focus on efficiency-boosting technologies.

“The two companies will explore wing performance, fuel efficiency, superconductivity, advanced aircraft assistance and other technologies which may be needed for future aircraft,” Delta says.

“This collaboration includes regular technical exchanges, Delta’s active participation in designing aspects of certain experiments, observing test runs and the potential to test early-stage features on its fleet.”

The US airline, among Airbus’s most important customers, disclosed the partnership during the CES consumer electronics conference in Las Vegas. Delta operates some 480 Airbus jets and has commitments to purchase about 200 more, according to Airline Business fleet data and to Delta’s securities filings.

Through the new partnership, Delta will assist Airbus with various technology development efforts, including those conducted within the aircraft manufacturer’s UpNext innovation arm.

UpNext is studying technologies including hydrogen- and electric-propulsion systems and a wing designed to morph in flight based on conditions, like those of a bird.

Additionally, Delta confirmed its participation in the Airbus-led GEESE programme to “test a new flying technique” involving multiple jets operating in close formation to reduce fuel burn. In such formations, upwash created by the lead aircraft can provide additional lift to aircraft following close behind.

In the second half of 2025, Delta plans to “participate in the next flight-test phase” of the programme, which builds on earlier validation efforts carried out by UpNext in project called fello’fly, Delta says. Air France, French Bee and Virgin Atlantic Airways are also participating in the study.

Additionally, Delta says Airbus has joined a partnership that aims to expand availability of sustainable aviation fuel at Delta’s Minneapolis-St Paul International airport hub.