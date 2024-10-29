Air India has been awarded a Design Organisation Approval (DOA) by Indian regulators, allowing it to carry aircraft interior modifications in-house.

The national carrier is the first airline in India to gain the DOA from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and it comes as the airline undertakes a fleet-wide cabin refresh.

The approval also follows a partnership between Air India and engineering and digital services company Tata Technologies on aircraft interior enhancements.

“The DOA is a transformative step towards enhancing Air India’s in-house capabilities, which has been bolstered by decisions to set up its own engineering, maintenance and training facilities. This will enhance operational efficiency and make the airline more self-reliant,” the airline states.

Air India chief Campbell Wilson adds: “The approval reaffirms our capabilities to maintain our fleet and commitment to enhance customer experience of our aircraft interiors.”

The Star Alliance carrier has kicked off a cabin retrofit programme for its Airbus A320 family aircraft, and will commence the retrofit programme for its widebodies in early 2025.