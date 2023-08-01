Graham and Lewis discuss the operational challenges being seen in Europe and North America, as ATC issues and airspace restrictions combine with weather events and other factors.

They also consider the longer-term capacity challenges in the industry and the impact of sustainability concerns on airline growth plans.

They then revisit this year’s Airline Strategy Awards, highlighting some of the winning stories.

Music credit: Tea K Pea “highabove”/Creative Commons

There are several ways to listen to the Airline Business podcast.

You can listen via the Soundcloud player above, but the easiest method is to subscribe via your usual podcast app by searching for “Airline Business”. This will ensure you get each new edition as soon as it is released, and also means you can download the podcast to listen to at your leisure.

You can also listen and subscribe via the links below:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/airline-business-podcast

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4Ph6o5n8hbAH1w8oWvaln9

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/airlinebusinesspodcast

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=374940&refid=stpr

TuneIn: https://tunein.com/podcasts/News–Politics-Podcasts/Airline-Business-Podcast-p1206569

RSS feed: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:572511894/sounds.rss