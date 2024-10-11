Regional carrier CityJet has shown off the first of its MHIRJ CRJ900s to feature the most recent livery of Scandinavian operator SAS.

It has put the aircraft into service from SAS’s Copenhagen base.

CityJet is also investing in the modernisation of the type’s interiors which will be carried out early next year.

It says the cabins will be refreshed with new leather seats and updated décor.

Five more CRJ900s are scheduled to be repainted in the colour scheme – which SAS introduced five years ago – by the end of this year.

Irish-based CityJet says additional aircraft will be painted in 2025.

It adds that the measures follow an extension of its long-term agreement with SAS under which it operates wet-leased aircraft on behalf of the carrier from Copenhagen and Stockholm.

SAS recently emerged from extensive restructuring under US Chapter 11 protection, part of which involved its joining the SkyTeam alliance.