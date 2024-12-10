Elbit Systems has been awarded contracts worth a combined $175 million to provide electronic warfare (EW) and self-protection equipment for integration with new tactical transport aircraft and helicopters on order for two European operators.

Announcing the business on 10 December, the Israeli company described the lead nation as being a “NATO European country” and customer for both the Embraer C-390 and Airbus Helicopters H225M. The Netherlands has orders for five and 12 examples, respectively.

“Additionally, the C-390 contract includes an agreement with another European country, providing for the delivery of the advanced EW suite for installation on its C-390 Millennium aircraft,” Elbit says. Austria is to take four of the Brazilian-built type via a joint procurement with the Netherlands which was signed at the Farnborough air show in July.

Elbit says both platform types will be equipped with its Music-family directed infrared countermeasure (DIRCM) technology, which “provides enhanced defence capabilities by autonomously detecting, analysing, and countering a wide range of threats”.

Key system elements of the DIRCM package include digital radar warning receivers, an infrared missile warning system, laser warning system and countermeasures dispensers.

“Additionally, as part of the C-390 contract, Elbit Systems will provide its Spear Advanced ECM [electronic countermeasures] pod, which can be easily installed and transferred between aircraft on the flightline,” the company says. It describes the Spear payload as providing “powerful self-protection, electronic attack and reconnaissance capabilities… [and] sophisticated radar and multi-threat jamming techniques that deceive and suppress enemy defence systems”.

“The contracts will be performed over a period of five years,” Elbit says.