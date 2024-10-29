While airlines worldwide grapple with groundings of Airbus A320neo-family jets due to Pratt & Whitney’s recall of hundreds of its geared turbofan (GTF) engines, all-Airbus operator Frontier Airlines has so far been spared similar operational disruptions.

But Frontier’s fortunes could change soon, parent company Frontier Group Holdings warns in a 29 October financial filing. The Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) may be required to remove ”certain engines for inspection due to a possible condition in the powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts”, it says.

Chief executive Barry Biffle has previously explained that Frontier’s A320neo-family jets were delivered almost entirely outside of the problematic production window that prompted P&W’s recall in September 2023, meaning that its Airbus jets have kept flying while some competitors – such as JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines – have averaged double-digit numbers of aircraft grounded since late last year.

“While this has not impacted our operations through 30 September, these additional inspections or maintenance obligations could result in lengthy turnaround times to perform these inspections,” Frontier says. “This inspection programme may have an adverse impact on our future capacity plans, particularly if we are required to temporarily take aircraft out of service.”

Frontier adds that it is discussing a compensation package with P&W related to future GTF-related aircraft groundings. What percentage of Frontier’s fleet may be affected – and when the first aircraft could be taken out of service – remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Frontier continues experiencing delays in receiving new aircraft from Airbus, amid ongoing production challenges at the French airframer. Frontier has also pushed back delivery dates on dozens of jets as part of its financial turnaround plan.

During the July-September period, the ULCC amended its delivery agreement with Airbus to push back delivery dates from 2025 through 2028 to the end of the decade and beyond, as well as converted orders from A320neo to A321neos.

The carrier expects take six A320neo-family jets in the fourth quarter, and to end 2024 with a fleet of 159 jets.

“Our fleet plan for 2025 remains consistent with the amended delivery schedule we disclosed last quarter, with the pace of deliveries in 2025 weighted toward the back half of the year,” says chief financial officer Mike Mitchell.

A total of 21 Airbus aircraft are expected to arrive in 2025, with 13 aircraft deliveries scheduled in the year’s second half.

“The aircraft leasing market today is strong, and we’ve secured sale lease-back finance commitments for expected deliveries through 2025, along with approximately one-third of 2026 expected deliveries,” Mitchell says.

Frontier expects to take delivery of 22 Airbus jets in 2026 and 34 deliveries in each of 2027 and 2028, with an additional 76 to be delivered through 2031.

Altogether, the company has unfilled orders for 27 A320neos and 166 A321neos.

In September, Frontier reached a settlement with an aircraft lessor for a ”a breach of contract for $40 million in damages”, receiving proceeds from the settlement this month.

Frontier Group Holdings reported on 29 October a modest third-quarter profit of $26 million, compared with the company’s $32 million loss during last year’s July-September period.