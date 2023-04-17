GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aerospace has a global service network to support these offerings. Rising to the challenge of building a world that works, we’re developing next-generation technologies to achieve greater fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions for the future of flight.
GE Aerospace’s history of 100% SAF testing
All GE Aerospace engines can operate on approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blends today. GE Aerospace also supports industry initiatives to qualify and adopt 100% SAF through its own testing and through industry collaborations.
GE Aerospace supports another first for 100% SAF
In another milestone for 100% SAF development, Emirates has operated the first demonstration flight in the Middle East using the still experimental jet fuel in one of two GE90 engines powering a Boeing 777. The flight supports efforts to reduce lifecycle CO2 emissions as Emirates and GE Aerospace explain here.
GE Aerospace, Boeing, NASA collaborate to advance flight
Achieving the aviation industry’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is an ambitious, challenging target. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and hybrid electric propulsion are two major areas GE Aerospace is committed to driving forward as it collaborates with other key players in the industry.
GE Aerospace’s advanced materials for improved engine efficiency
As one of the world’s largest suppliers of aircraft engines, systems and services, GE Aerospace continues to be an industry leader in developing technologies to reduce CO2 emissions from flight.
GE Aerospace’s ‘Smart Grids’ Make Flying More Efficient
New technologies, from advanced propellers and flight management systems to software focused on optimizing routes to reduce fuel use, are changing the way we fly. Perhaps the biggest change of all is about to hit the skies as electric and hybrid electric flight become everyday realities for commercial, private, and ...
GE’s new way of cleaning jet engines
GE’s 360 Foam Wash is a proprietary foam detergent with more jet engine cleaning capability than traditional water wash. The deeper clean helps restore engine performance, leading to improved fuel efficiency. First tested with customers in the Middle East, 360 Foam Wash is now more widely available. Learn more.
GE partners on hydrogen flight demonstrator
Earlier this year, CFM International, a 50-50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, joined Airbus to announce plans to flight test a hydrogen combustion engine. Learn more in this video with Mohamed Ali, GE Aerospace’s vice president of engineering, who explains the opportunities and challenges of hydrogen-fueled propulsion.
GE’s major milestone for hybrid electric propulsion testing
Electric cars have become more common, but building a commercial electric plane is a different story. Just ask Mohamed Ali, vice president for engineering at GE. “Electric motors behave very differently at altitudes above 10,000 feet,” he says. “They are susceptible to plasma arcing, for example, and much more difficult ...
Why the time for open fan is now
During Farnborough International Airshow, CFM International, a 50-50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, and Airbus announced plans to flight test CFM’s cutting-edge open fan engine architecture. Hear from GE’s Chief Engineer Chris Lorence about why he thinks the time for open fan is now.
GE’s Roadmap for the Future of Flight
GE is developing technologies to reduce CO2 emissions for a more sustainable future of flight. This includes innovating advanced new engine architectures such as open fan through the CFM International joint venture, megawatt-class hybrid electric propulsion, advanced new engine core designs, and supporting alternative fuels research.
Aviation can’t decarbonize without Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)
The aviation industry has an ambitious goal. The target is to reach net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050 through a mix of revolutionary aircraft and propulsion technologies, alternative fuels and operational improvements.