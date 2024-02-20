The vast Asia-Pacific region is one of the most dynamic for global aerospace, with a growing appetite for air travel fuelling demand for the industry’s latest products and technologies. GE Aerospace is a business that has been helping people fly for almost as long as aviation has been around, and which for more than four decades has been the power behind the success of many of the region’s most successful airlines. At the Singapore Airshow, GE Aerospace has been highlighting its commitment to this part of the world, and to the innovation that its customers will rely on tomorrow.