GE Aerospace is at the forefront of the aviation industry’s quest for net zero emissions. At the Singapore Airshow, they showcased the Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) program, aimed at reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by over 20% compared to today’s most efficient engines. The RISE program features open fan engine architecture and weight-saving materials. GE Aerospace also works on pioneering initiatives like using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and innovative engine cleaning methods. While challenges remain, the aviation industry still remains focused on reducing its carbon footprint and achieving less emissions by the mid-2030s and beyond.