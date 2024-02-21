GE Aerospace has a long legacy in engine technology, manufacturing renowned products like the Boeing 787’s GEnx, GE9X on the soon-to-be-certificated 777X, and CFM LEAP engines in collaboration with Safran. Beyond engine design, the company is pioneering advancements in Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operations. Its Singapore facility is the first MRO globally approved for using metal additive manufacturing in commercial jet engine component repairs, while its Pune factory in India leads in additive manufacturing and laser inspection techniques. With a commitment to driving innovation and supporting local industries, GE Aerospace employs over 5,500 people directly and operates seven MRO centres, research facilities, and manufacturing operations across the region.