Bahrain is to acquire nine Airbus Helicopters H145s for law-enforcement and medical-services missions.

Ordered by the Bahraini interior ministry, the light-twins will be operated by the country’s Police Aviation Command.

No contract value or delivery schedule were disclosed, however.

Airbus Helicopters recently indicated that the lead time for a H145 was around 18 months, although that figure will reduce from 2026 as additional production capacity ramps up.

In addition, no details of Bahrain’s specification have been revealed. Last year, Airbus Helicopters rolled out a new law-enforcement kit for the H145 which entered service with the police service of Bavaria.

Bahrain’s police force currently operates a fleet of eight Bell 412/EPs.