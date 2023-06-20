Philippine Airlines firmed an order for nine Airbus A350-1000s at the Paris air show on 20 June.

The airline had in early May signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus for the nine jets, in what was its first significant aircraft commitment since emerging from business restructuring.

Airline president Stanley Ng told FlightGlobal at the recent IATA AGM in Istanbul that the carrier would be taking the higher-weight variant of the widebody – similar to those ordered by Qantas for ultra-long-haul flights.

It plans to use the A350-1000s on flights to North America and Europe.

The new A350s are due to be delivered in the 2025-2027 timeframe and will add to an existing widebody fleet that includes two A350-900s. PAL had operated a larger A350 fleet but cut back amid the restructuring effort.