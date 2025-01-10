Turboprop leasing firm Abelo is to convert its order for short take-off ATR 42s to conventional models, following the manufacturer’s decision to abandon the modification.

ATR had disclosed in November last year that it would drop the development of a short take-off and landing variant, after failing to secure sufficient customers.

Irish-based Abelo had ordered 10 of the ATR 42 STOLs but, following the decision, it has opted to convert these to five ATR 72-600s and five 42-600s.

The lessor has also firmed orders for three ATR 72-600s, through the exercising of options agreed at the Dubai air show in 2023.

ATR says it finalised the arrangements with Abelo late last year, and that the agreement – which includes delivery slots until 2029 – “underlines” interest in the regional aviation sector for 50-seat turboprops.

Abelo chief executive Stephen Gorman says “diversifying” the fleet will enable the lessor to provide customers with aircraft featuring “exceptional performance, reduced emissions, and enhanced passenger comfort”.

“This investment strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of regional aviation,” he adds.

ATR intends to disclose further details of its full-year order and delivery performance for 2024 over the next few weeks.