Manchester airport’s operator is blaming a “power spike” for an electrical supply failure at two terminal on 23 June which has severely disrupted flight operations.

While power has been restored, it says, the impact on a number of systems has led to substantial delays.

“There was a big power spike in our electrical system due to a failure early on this morning,” says Manchester airport managing director Chris Woodroofe.

“That’s damaged some really key equipment for our departures security and departures baggage systems.”

Boarding-card processing and baggage screening have been disrupted by the situation.

Woodroofe says aircraft, as a result, have been unable to depart from Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

He adds that this has prevent inbound aircraft from landing “because there’s no space to park those aircraft on the airfield”.

“We’re working closely with our airlines to seek to recover the operation, understand what passengers can be rebooked onto future flights,” he adds.

All services from Terminal 1 and 2 have been cancelled until further notice, and passengers have been advised not to travel to the airport. A number of flights have been diverted.

Operations at Terminal 3 are proceeding normally, the operator states, although it points out that they could experience some knock-on delays.