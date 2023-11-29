In the latest instalment of the Airline Business Podcast – sponsored by Panasonic Avionics – Graham and Lewis discuss the aircraft orders placed at this year’s Dubai air show and what they might mean for capacity growth in the region, particularly when it comes to widebody jets.

They also look at the air cargo sector’s declining fortunes since its pandemic-era highs and consider whether a turnaround in demand is on the horizon.

Music credit: Tea K Pea “highabove”/Creative Commons

