Lockheed Martin has tapped a former Royal Australian Air Force pilot as its new head for Australia and New Zealand.

Steve Roberton joins the company as Chief Executive Australia and New Zealand succeeding Warren McDonald, says Lockheed.

Roberton comes to Lockheed from consulting firm McKinsey & Company, where he has worked since 2022.

Prior to this, he served with RAAF for three decades. Leadership roles included Air Commander Australia and Head of Force Design within the Vice Chief of Defence Force Group.

“Steve’s deep knowledge of our customers and their capability requirements will help us continue to strengthen these critical partnerships and ensure we are well positioned to deliver on our commitments,” said Ray Piselli, vice president international business at Lockheed.

“A career of distinguished service has earned Steve a reputation as a forward-thinking and highly effective leader, and I am confident he will continue to build on Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand’s success.”

Roberton will take full responsibility from 1 December following a handover period.

In a 2019 interview with FlightGlobal, Roberton revealed that he had over 3,000h in the cockpit, mostly in Boeing F/A-18As but also in the F/A-18F Super Hornet.