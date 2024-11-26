The Royal New Zealand Air Force has conducted its first Lockheed Martin C-130J tactical transport flight to Antarctica.

The flight was operated by the aircraft registered NZ7011 and took place on Monday 24 November, says the New Zealand Defence Force.

The mission was in support of New Zealand and USA research programmes at Scott Base and McMurdo Station.

C-130Js of the RNZAF will operate six trips to Antarctica during the southern hemisphere’s summer season, carrying both passengers and cargo.

“The C-130H has been a reliable workhorse for the Antarctic programmes for close to 60 years and everyone is very excited to have the new C-130J continue to provide that support,” says Maj Lucy Wright, who manages NZDF deployments to Antarctica.

Typically, the NZDF deploys 140 personnel annually to the southern continent, and has contributed personnel to Antarctic programmes since the 1950s.

The RNZAF has operated the C-130J since September, following a 2020 order for five examples. The fifth and final C-130J is due for delivery in December.

With the arrival of the C-130H the RNZAF will retire the C-130H.