Embraer has received European certification for the converted freighter variant of its E190 regional jet.

Validation was obtained on 7 November, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) documentation shows.

US certification for the jet was issued in September, building on approval from the Brazilian regulator ANAC in July.

Combining cargo capacity under the floor and on the main deck, the E190F’s maximum structural payload is 13,500kg (29,762lb).

However, the updated EASA type certificate (TC) data sheet notes that before cargo can be carried on the freighter “an EASA-approved cargo loading system must be installed, which is not part of this TC.”

Development of the larger E195F continues.