The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) has commenced operations with the Lockheed Martin C-130J, as its search for a Boeing 757 replacement picks up.

New Zealand defence minister Judith Collins welcomed the first of five examples at RNZAF Auckland, according to the country’s defence ministry.

Lockheed had handed over the RNZAF’s first C-130J in Marietta, Georgia in early August, with the remaining four examples due in New Zealand by the end of 2024.

“The new Hercules will be a mission critical capability for NZDF [the New Zealand Defence Force] and a national asset,” says Collins. “It can fly further and faster than its predecessor, and can carry more combat capable personnel, equipment and life-saving aid to communities, whether they be in New Zealand, the Pacific or further afield.”

The type will replace the RNZAF’s fleet of C-130Hs. Initially, C-130Js will be deployed on cargo missions to air bases around the country to help familiarise personnel with the new type.

Before long the type will also be sent to Antarctica, where RNZAF C-130Hs have been flying since shortly after their induction in 1965.

The C-130J is part of a major overhaul of the RNZAF, which included replacing the nation’s Lockheed P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol aircraft with the Boeing P-8A Poseidon.

The new aircraft also align the RNZAF with partner nations, as both Australia and the USA operate the C-130J and P-8.

According to a 4 September statement, Wellington is also looking to replace its pair of Boeing 757-200s, which are in a combi configuration.

The replacement aircraft will need to perform several roles, from transporting troops and equipment to operating diplomatic flights.

Wellington is in talks with several companies about the requirement with an eye to delivery times, availability, and ownership options. Responses are due on 13 September, and the next stage of the process will be developing a business case for the country’s cabinet to consider.

In a 2020 interview, then RNZAF chief Andrew Clark told FlightGlobal that the 757s would be retired around 2027.

“[The 757] really sits in a niche almost of its own,” said Clark. “When you look out on the market, there’s not much with that same combination of range, size, capacity and utility. For us, it’s been a really good buy and sits in a really good niche for us… with that balance between passengers and cargo.”