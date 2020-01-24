Honeywell

Products and services from Honeywell Aerospace Technologies are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace Technologies business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com/us/en or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

    America’s Runway Safety Requires Urgent Action by Congress, FAA and Industry

    Five people were killed January 2 when a jetliner with 379 passengers and crewmembers onboard collided with a coast guard aircraft on a Tokyo runway. Heroic efforts by the airliner’s cabin crew prevented greater loss of life, but the tragic accident underscores the need for immediate action to reduce the ...

    Futureshaper: Jun Xu

    Jun Xu is part of a 400-strong engineering team with Honeywell Aerospace in Shanghai focused on local OEM customers. He describes the part he and his colleagues have played in the journey to first flight and beyond of China’s first modern narrowbody

    Powering in a new era

    Its industry-leading products include the HTF7000 and its 131 Series, but Honeywell Aerospace is also innovating fast in propulsion, with initiatives ranging from hybrid-electric generation and compact APUs to predictive maintenance

    Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow

    From lightweight radars to virtual-reality training systems, Honeywell’s advanced technology laboratories are hives of innovation and norm-challenging creativity

    Intelligence service

    For Honeywell, connectivity goes beyond simply enabling passengers to surf the internet - although it is a leader in this technology. Today, it means linking a host of on-board components to analytical tools, helping operators understand their aircraft better

    Space’s new faces

    Honeywell’s space business is becoming more international and nimble, as new players in the satellite communications market demand smaller and lighter components in higher volumes. Its leader Mike Elias explains

    Glass act

    BendixKing is firmly back in the avionics business. Honeywell’s exclusive brand for general aviation cockpits is once again at the forefront of innovation with a suite of affordable and newly developed technologies

    Futureshaper: Jolana Dvorska

    Honeywell is a key player in Europe’s SESAR project and Brno-based avionics architect and future shaper Jolana Dvorska is helping to develop technologies making skies easier to manage for pilots and controllers

    Easier on the eye

    Honeywell has been designing intelligent flightdecks for decades, but the next generation of technology will see them become even more intuitive and connected - to help the eventual transition to single-pilot and eventually fully autonomous aircraft

    Digital disciplines

    Paid content by

    Honeywell’s technology has helped transform the industry, but now it is using the latest thinking to recharge its own business and relationship with customers and suppliers

  • CA_5910_CA_STOCK__CA_5910_R18_CA3_0756
    Some like it hot

    Bleed air valves to cope with higher temperatures of modern engines, and technology to create a more comfortable working environment for fighter pilots are just part of the expanding portfolio of Honeywell’s mechanical systems & components business

    Futureshaper: Lisa Butters

    Lisa Butters spearheads Honeywell’s semi-autonomous used parts trading platform GoDirect Trade, making the most of her online development experience to champion disruptive technologies such as blockchain. She outlines her ambitions for the business

    At your service

    Honeywell says it is creating an unrivalled customer experience organisation by using big data to fully understand the businesses of those who operate its equipment

    Reinventing Honeywell

    The company has a change agenda for the 2020s and beyond