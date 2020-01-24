Honeywell
Products and services from Honeywell Aerospace Technologies are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace Technologies business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com/us/en or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.honeywell.com/us/en
- Paid content
America’s Runway Safety Requires Urgent Action by Congress, FAA and Industry
Five people were killed January 2 when a jetliner with 379 passengers and crewmembers onboard collided with a coast guard aircraft on a Tokyo runway. Heroic efforts by the airliner’s cabin crew prevented greater loss of life, but the tragic accident underscores the need for immediate action to reduce the ...
- Paid content
Futureshaper: Jun Xu
Jun Xu is part of a 400-strong engineering team with Honeywell Aerospace in Shanghai focused on local OEM customers. He describes the part he and his colleagues have played in the journey to first flight and beyond of China’s first modern narrowbody
- Paid content
Powering in a new era
Its industry-leading products include the HTF7000 and its 131 Series, but Honeywell Aerospace is also innovating fast in propulsion, with initiatives ranging from hybrid-electric generation and compact APUs to predictive maintenance
- Paid content
Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow
From lightweight radars to virtual-reality training systems, Honeywell’s advanced technology laboratories are hives of innovation and norm-challenging creativity
- Paid content
Intelligence service
For Honeywell, connectivity goes beyond simply enabling passengers to surf the internet - although it is a leader in this technology. Today, it means linking a host of on-board components to analytical tools, helping operators understand their aircraft better
- Paid content
Space’s new faces
Honeywell’s space business is becoming more international and nimble, as new players in the satellite communications market demand smaller and lighter components in higher volumes. Its leader Mike Elias explains
- Paid content
Glass act
BendixKing is firmly back in the avionics business. Honeywell’s exclusive brand for general aviation cockpits is once again at the forefront of innovation with a suite of affordable and newly developed technologies
- Paid content
Futureshaper: Jolana Dvorska
Honeywell is a key player in Europe’s SESAR project and Brno-based avionics architect and future shaper Jolana Dvorska is helping to develop technologies making skies easier to manage for pilots and controllers
- Paid content
Easier on the eye
Honeywell has been designing intelligent flightdecks for decades, but the next generation of technology will see them become even more intuitive and connected - to help the eventual transition to single-pilot and eventually fully autonomous aircraft
- Paid content
Digital disciplines
Honeywell’s technology has helped transform the industry, but now it is using the latest thinking to recharge its own business and relationship with customers and suppliers
- Paid content
Some like it hot
Bleed air valves to cope with higher temperatures of modern engines, and technology to create a more comfortable working environment for fighter pilots are just part of the expanding portfolio of Honeywell’s mechanical systems & components business
- Paid content
Futureshaper: Lisa Butters
Lisa Butters spearheads Honeywell’s semi-autonomous used parts trading platform GoDirect Trade, making the most of her online development experience to champion disruptive technologies such as blockchain. She outlines her ambitions for the business
- Paid content
At your service
Honeywell says it is creating an unrivalled customer experience organisation by using big data to fully understand the businesses of those who operate its equipment
- Paid content
Reinventing Honeywell
The company has a change agenda for the 2020s and beyond